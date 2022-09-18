Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 92,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Lixte Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIXT stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -1.05. Lixte Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

Lixte Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:LIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

