Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,187,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,574. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

