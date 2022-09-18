Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $39,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $191.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

