Loyalty Ventures (LYLT) and Its Peers Critical Review

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) is one of 234 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Loyalty Ventures to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loyalty Ventures -64.35% 8.58% 0.88% Loyalty Ventures Competitors -41.33% -7,275.14% -4.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loyalty Ventures $735.31 million -$2.34 million -0.09 Loyalty Ventures Competitors $3.34 billion $326.47 million 28.86

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Loyalty Ventures’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Loyalty Ventures. Loyalty Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

75.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Loyalty Ventures and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loyalty Ventures 0 1 2 0 2.67 Loyalty Ventures Competitors 790 5665 11791 270 2.62

Loyalty Ventures currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 455.56%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.27%. Given Loyalty Ventures’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Loyalty Ventures is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Loyalty Ventures beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile

Loyalty Ventures Inc. provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors. The company helps financial services providers, retailers, and other consumer-facing businesses to create and increase customer loyalty across various touchpoints. Loyalty Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

