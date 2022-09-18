LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 63,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Transactions at LSI Industries

In other news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $121,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $59,864.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $121,518.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSI Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

Featured Stories

