Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Short Interest Down 18.8% in August

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Lyra Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $283,000.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Lyra Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

About Lyra Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

(Get Rating)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.