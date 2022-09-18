Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Short Interest Down 46.0% in August

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the August 15th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 124,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,124. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $47.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings Private Limited, a platform services company, provides content streaming/telecasting services to users in India. Its Lytus platform provides a range of streaming services and telemedicine services with local assistance through health centers. The company through its platform enable its customers to connect via CPE devices/STBs and have access to multi-dimensional services, including telemedicine service.

Featured Stories

