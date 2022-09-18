MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the August 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.55.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $54.18 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 850,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $50,168,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 850,311 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $50,168,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 959,123 shares of company stock worth $56,896,897. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after purchasing an additional 249,882 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.1% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 861,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,580,000 after acquiring an additional 223,895 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 223,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,259,000 after acquiring an additional 195,567 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after acquiring an additional 161,869 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

