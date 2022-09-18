Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magyar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 548,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGYR opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.18. Magyar Bancorp has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Magyar Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MGYR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

