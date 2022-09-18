Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Update

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Up 3.6 %
MYTAY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $726.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile
