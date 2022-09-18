Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Down 14.0% in August

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 292,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 270,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Maiden during the second quarter worth $27,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Maiden during the second quarter worth $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maiden during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Price Performance

Maiden stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maiden has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $190.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Maiden Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

