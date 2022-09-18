Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Short Interest Down 22.6% in August

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MLYBY opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

