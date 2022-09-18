Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $929,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,883,000 after buying an additional 23,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,693,000 after buying an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 3.3% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $8.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,182.97. 108,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,505. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,162.00 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,231.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,322.91. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 672.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $19.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.