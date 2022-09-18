Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
NASDAQ MRKR opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.90.
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.
