Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Short Interest Up 13.8% in August

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $156.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,786. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

