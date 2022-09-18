Mask Network (MASK) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Mask Network (MASK) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. Mask Network has a market cap of $37.38 million and $9.36 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00006435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.37 or 0.02389200 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00109338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00828982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/MaskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mask Network is mask.io.

Mask Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

