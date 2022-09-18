MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.89-$4.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$615.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.81 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.

Shares of MCFT opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $391.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 62.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 108,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

