McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Short Interest Update

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

McRae Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MCRAA remained flat at $39.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08. McRae Industries has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $40.10.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter.

McRae Industries Announces Dividend

McRae Industries Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

