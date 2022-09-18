Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRRP remained flat at $21.45 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73.

Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

