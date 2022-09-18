MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the August 15th total of 129,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in MediWound by 56.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.86 on Friday. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 73.79% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

