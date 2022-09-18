Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,640,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,124. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.17. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $85.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

