Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,644,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,616,517,000 after purchasing an additional 301,424 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $55,140.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $55,140.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,068. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Shares of META opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $393.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.29 and a 12 month high of $371.41.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

