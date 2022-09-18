Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,200,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $403,914,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,748,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,068 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

NASDAQ:META opened at $146.29 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.29 and a 1 year high of $371.41. The stock has a market cap of $393.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.72 and a 200-day moving average of $171.80.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

