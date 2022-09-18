Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.29 and a 1 year high of $371.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.80.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,924.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,068. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

