Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Shares of MEI opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.14. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

MEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

