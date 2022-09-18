Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.
Shares of MEI opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.14. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
