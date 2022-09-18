MiL.k Price Reaches $0.34 (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $26.43 million and $1.12 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00112100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00843250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io/en. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

