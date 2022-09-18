Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the August 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAIFF remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Friday. 286,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,105. Minera Alamos has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

