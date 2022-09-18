Mineral (MNR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.66 Million

Mineral (MNR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Mineral coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Mineral has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $131,102.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mineral has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00111774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00840026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Mineral

Mineral’s launch date was November 13th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Mineral’s official website is www.mineralhub.org. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mineral

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second.It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineral should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mineral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

