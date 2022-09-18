Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Short Interest Down 12.9% in August

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,100 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 279,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 173.6 days.

Mineral Resources Stock Down 8.9 %

OTCMKTS MALRF traded down $4.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 787. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $52.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

