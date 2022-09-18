Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Update

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Mistras Group Stock Up 1.3 %

MG traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 127,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,786. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.19 million, a P/E ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group

Mistras Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Mistras Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 651,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 93,717 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 24,508 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 358,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 389,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

