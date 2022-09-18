Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Argus from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.08.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $137.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $458.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $739,163,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,163,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 653,048 shares of company stock worth $102,324,342 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

