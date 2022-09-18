Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.21.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $99.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.18. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $99.20 and a 12-month high of $199.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,876,000 after purchasing an additional 328,741 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,705,000 after purchasing an additional 316,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.