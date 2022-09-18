Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Short Interest Update

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Momentive Global Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of MNTV opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 35.46%. On average, analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $141,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,685.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $143,672.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,031.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $141,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,685.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,983 shares of company stock valued at $496,147. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

