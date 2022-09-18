Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $571.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,370 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR stock opened at $417.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $463.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.66. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $348.02 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

