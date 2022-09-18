Moon Nation Game (MNG) Price Hits $0.0057

Moon Nation Game (MNG) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Moon Nation Game coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Moon Nation Game has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $341,249.00 worth of Moon Nation Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moon Nation Game has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00110174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00848231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Moon Nation Game Coin Profile

Moon Nation Game launched on May 1st, 2021. Moon Nation Game’s total supply is 384,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,744,924 coins. The Reddit community for Moon Nation Game is https://reddit.com/r/TheMoonNation. Moon Nation Game’s official website is moonnation.org. Moon Nation Game’s official Twitter account is @MoonNation0 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moon Nation Game

According to CryptoCompare, “A Next Generation Crypto-Powered Space Game Built on Binance Smart Chain. MNB is bridging gap of crypto and games. By Connecting the wallet you can view your $MNG balance on the Platform. You can Exchange your $MNG token to the local currency of MNB and can use that. Purchase Games, Spent point to play games on hourly basis, Exchange in-game Currency and more $MNG’s transaction fees will play a key role in its success and longevity. These fees are used to create price stability, steady deflation, and rewards for token holders. Telegram | Facebook | Discord | Youtube Whitepaper “

