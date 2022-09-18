MoonEdge Price Tops $0.0057 (MOONED)

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, MoonEdge has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. MoonEdge has a total market cap of $636,561.20 and approximately $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonEdge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00110401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00849995 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MoonEdge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonEdge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

