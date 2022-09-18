MoonEdge Price Tops $0.0057 (MOONED)

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, MoonEdge has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. MoonEdge has a total market cap of $636,561.20 and approximately $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonEdge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00110401 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00849995 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
MoonEdge Coin Profile
MoonEdge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MoonEdge
