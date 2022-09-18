Moonriver (MOVR) Price Hits $11.65 on Top Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $62.14 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for approximately $11.65 or 0.00058488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.23 or 0.02390188 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00108694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00829970 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s launch date was November 17th, 2020. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,471,851 coins and its circulating supply is 5,332,182 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

