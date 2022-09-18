Morgan Stanley Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $203.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LNG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.45.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $167.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $206,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

