Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moringa Acquisition by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,223,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moringa Acquisition alerts:

Moringa Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MACA remained flat at $9.91 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887. Moringa Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Moringa Acquisition Company Profile

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.