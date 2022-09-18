Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Insider Sells $33,500.00 in Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) insider Calin Popa sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mullen Automotive Stock Down 7.6 %
MULN stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.56.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 3,017.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,029,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 996,133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the second quarter worth $59,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the second quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the second quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.
