Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Insider Sells $33,500.00 in Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) insider Calin Popa sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 7.6 %

MULN stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 3,017.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,029,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 996,133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the second quarter worth $59,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the second quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the second quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

