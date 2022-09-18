Mute Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (MUTE)

Mute (MUTE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. Mute has a market cap of $8.43 million and $37,506.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mute has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Mute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00112330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00838026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mute Profile

Mute was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for Mute is mute.io. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mute

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using US dollars.

