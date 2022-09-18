National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Short Interest Down 16.3% in August

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,900 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 621,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NBHC shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of National Bank to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

National Bank Price Performance

NYSE:NBHC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,530. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.44 million. National Bank had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank

In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $197,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $197,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,566.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

