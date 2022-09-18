National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 67,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 182,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Retail Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

NNN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.60.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.41%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

