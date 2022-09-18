Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.22

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and traded as low as $4.51. Natural Health Trends shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 46,929 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Health Trends from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Natural Health Trends Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Natural Health Trends ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.77%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,142.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Health Trends stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Natural Health Trends worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Natural Health Trends

(Get Rating)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Featured Articles

