NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,563.67

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,563.67 ($18.89) and traded as low as GBX 1,525 ($18.43). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,550 ($18.73), with a volume of 252,270 shares trading hands.
NB Private Equity Partners Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm has a market cap of £724.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,563.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,549.04.
NB Private Equity Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. NB Private Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 8.43%.
About NB Private Equity Partners
NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.
