New Potomac Partners LLC Acquires 23 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 2.1% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 37,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $927,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $626.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $670.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $668.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

