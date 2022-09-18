New Potomac Partners LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCR. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 182,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCR opened at $19.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68.

