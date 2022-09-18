New Potomac Partners LLC Invests $1.74 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100,303 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,536,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,115 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 194,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FPE opened at $17.46 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07.

