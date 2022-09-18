Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

