Newton One Investments LLC Acquires 2,613 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 5.2% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,171,000 after acquiring an additional 804,080 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,566,000 after acquiring an additional 276,883 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 185,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 182,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,075,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $85.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.04. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

